UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,649 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.42% of Humana worth $202,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in Humana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

HUM traded down $25.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.61. 3,308,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,106. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $384.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

