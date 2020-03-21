UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $147.23 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,164,370 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 244,059 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.49% of HP worth $147,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $2,665,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of HP by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,102,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $39,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96,185 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of HP by 140.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 341,643 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 199,423 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. 17,317,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,138,688. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.36. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.47.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

