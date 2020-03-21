UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $150.95 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,746 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.76% of Essex Property Trust worth $150,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $879,552.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS traded down $12.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,066. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $192.22 and a one year high of $334.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.0775 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESS. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.64.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.