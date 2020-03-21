UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $159.27 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,560 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.63% of Mohawk Industries worth $159,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,352,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,163,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,733,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,921 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,034,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,523,000 after purchasing an additional 131,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4,119.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,195,000 after purchasing an additional 883,736 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $7.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.66. 1,745,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,049. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.86. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MHK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.