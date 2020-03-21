UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $161.44 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 110.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,638,029 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.65% of Twitter worth $161,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 567,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after buying an additional 427,948 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 1,570.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 61,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 58,265 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its stake in Twitter by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 2,561,428 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $82,094,000 after buying an additional 178,516 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Twitter by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 184,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 23,827 shares during the period. Finally, MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,179,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $910,733.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,434 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,337. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. 28,240,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,406,768. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.36. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $45.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. OTR Global lowered Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Twitter from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

