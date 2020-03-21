UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $166.89 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,559,705 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 282,905 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.32% of General Motors worth $166,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.14. 35,685,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,736,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

