UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $169.45 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,221,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 104,192 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Emerson Electric worth $169,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 21.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.85.

EMR traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $44.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,373,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

