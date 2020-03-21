UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $172.92 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,846,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73,304 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.45% of Valero Energy worth $172,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1,088.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 49.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 49,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLO traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.66. 9,224,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,762,159. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average is $86.26. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

