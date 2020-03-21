UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $174.94 Million Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.32% of Sherwin-Williams worth $174,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,771,000 after purchasing an additional 234,396 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 343,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,182,000 after buying an additional 208,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,907,000 after buying an additional 186,633 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,248,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 364,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,626,000 after buying an additional 96,763 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $32.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $412.70. 1,262,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $599.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $580.00 to $566.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $588.42.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

