UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $180.14 Million Holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,823,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,061,428 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 3.10% of Stericycle worth $180,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $5,551,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Stericycle by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 165,985 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Stericycle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 294,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000.

Shares of Stericycle stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.68. 1,511,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,758. Stericycle Inc has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $67.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

