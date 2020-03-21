UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $184.66 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,170,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,338 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.61% of Paychex worth $184,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX stock traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.97. 5,740,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,849. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.56.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

