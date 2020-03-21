UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $191.65 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,442 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Lockheed Martin worth $191,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $804,625,000 after purchasing an additional 93,745 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total transaction of $2,831,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT traded down $22.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,038,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,730. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $285.00 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $397.67 and its 200-day moving average is $393.32. The company has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

