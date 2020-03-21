UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $206.47 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,202,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Prudential Financial worth $206,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,202,000 after buying an additional 65,732 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,447,000 after purchasing an additional 279,831 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94,530 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,578,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,248,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,041,000 after purchasing an additional 162,843 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $3,236,640.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Citigroup cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $96.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.62.

PRU traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $42.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,519,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,917. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average is $88.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

