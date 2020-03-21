UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $208.52 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,757 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.42% of Norfolk Southern worth $208,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,139,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 72,396 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 106,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $979,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.85.

NYSE NSC traded down $12.62 on Friday, hitting $123.71. 2,712,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

