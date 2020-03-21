UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,672,626 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,233 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.59% of eBay worth $168,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in eBay by 11.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 120,975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 203.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,529 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 35.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

eBay stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.58. 24,933,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,881,770. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

