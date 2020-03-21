UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,968,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,307 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Capital One Financial worth $202,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.01. 8,036,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,488,978. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.90 and a 200 day moving average of $94.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

