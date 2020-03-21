UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $158.62 Million Investment in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,601,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,622,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.93% of Healthpeak Properties as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PEAK traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,258,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,500. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

