UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 100,319 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,377,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100,319 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.32% of Schlumberger worth $175,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,737,517,000 after buying an additional 305,737 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,225,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,238,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,701 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,730,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,476,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,540,000 after purchasing an additional 209,827 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,865,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,728,900. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.99.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.