UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 12,935 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,973,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,935 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Morgan Stanley worth $203,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,107 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,448 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,397 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,414,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,557.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.67. 27,466,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,469,802. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.79.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

