UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 22,837 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $163,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BIO traded down $17.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.01. The company had a trading volume of 386,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,016. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.66 and a 52 week high of $413.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. The company had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

