UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 280,559 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,207,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 280,559 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.59% of Zimmer Biomet worth $180,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.17.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,012,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,125. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.16 and a 200 day moving average of $141.86.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.