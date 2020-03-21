UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 71,472 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,472 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.52% of TE Connectivity worth $165,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 463,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after acquiring an additional 284,192 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 20.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $2,610,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $6,626,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.56. 4,068,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average is $91.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.97.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

