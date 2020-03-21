UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 94,335 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,335 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Hershey worth $158,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 108.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hershey by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after acquiring an additional 401,710 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Hershey by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,360,000 after acquiring an additional 401,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hershey by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after acquiring an additional 274,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Hershey by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 374,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,995,000 after purchasing an additional 140,685 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSY traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.73. 1,763,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $109.79 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.33. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $612,813.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,269,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,104 shares of company stock worth $3,548,402. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

