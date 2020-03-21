UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,382,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,116 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Realty Income worth $175,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

NYSE O traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,917,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,145. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.22.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

