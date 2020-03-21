UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,472 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Illumina worth $149,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its position in Illumina by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,154 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Illumina by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $17.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,147,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,384. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.86. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.47.

In other news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $206,868.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,202.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total transaction of $114,237.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,601.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,867 shares of company stock worth $573,756. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

