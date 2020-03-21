UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,837 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.39% of American Electric Power worth $180,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 93,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $23,032,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,080,389.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $9.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.45. 5,608,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,225,196. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $70.26 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

