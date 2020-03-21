UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 151,301 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 151,301 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.80% of Align Technology worth $176,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 791.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,397. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.58.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.83.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

