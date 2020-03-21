UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 197,135 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,405,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 197,135 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Xcel Energy worth $152,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL stock traded down $7.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.63. 9,124,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,018. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.41.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.