UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 22,695 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,695 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.25% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $188,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $4,576,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 28.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,681,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,352. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.46 and a 200 day moving average of $196.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from to in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.30.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

