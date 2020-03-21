UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 27,029 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,865,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 27,029 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.72% of Best Buy worth $163,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 869 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.94.

Shares of BBY traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,850,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,046. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,156 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $236,434.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,681,869.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 21,966 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,195,389.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 497,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,406.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,558,824. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

