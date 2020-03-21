UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 302,413 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 302,413 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.19% of Ulta Beauty worth $171,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,068,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.73 and a 200 day moving average of $250.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

