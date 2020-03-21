UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 89,387 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89,387 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.66% of Tractor Supply worth $183,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $75.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,155. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.24.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

