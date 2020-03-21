UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 98,238 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 906,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 98,238 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Raytheon worth $199,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 129.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at $8,567,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

NYSE:RTN traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,140,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,753. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.37 and a 200-day moving average of $208.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

