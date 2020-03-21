UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,147,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 75,832 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.42% of Baxter International worth $179,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Baxter International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.16.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,097,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,580. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

