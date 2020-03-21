UBS Group AG Acquires 270,910 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,910 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.29% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $47,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 407,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 38,447 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 126,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 74,180 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 97,932 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,010,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,056. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.87.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,751 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

