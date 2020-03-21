UBS Group AG Acquires 93,937 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,937 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.30% of Genuine Parts worth $45,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPC traded down $8.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.35. 2,418,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,938. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.61 and a 200 day moving average of $98.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

