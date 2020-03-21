UBS Group AG Buys 471,223 Shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 1,961.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,223 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.46% of Anixter International worth $45,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Anixter International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Anixter International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Anixter International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anixter International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Anixter International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anixter International stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.50. 788,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day moving average is $84.93. Anixter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $99.39.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Anixter International Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Anixter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

