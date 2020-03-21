UBS Group AG Buys 766,723 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,884,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 766,723 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.36% of Medical Properties Trust worth $39,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,304,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,611,938. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

