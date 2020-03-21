UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 389,663 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.92% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $42,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,980,000 after buying an additional 195,749 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMT stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,226,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,511. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $706.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan acquired 39,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $224,399.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,956 shares of company stock valued at $60,677 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

