UBS Group AG Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 883,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,805 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.56% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $44,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 792,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,859,000 after buying an additional 548,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 188,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after buying an additional 66,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 170,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 46,512 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

ITM stock traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $41.85. 737,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,038. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a one year low of $35.77 and a one year high of $52.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.