UBS Group AG Has $39.22 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of AMETEK worth $39,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in AMETEK by 3.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in AMETEK by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,566 shares of company stock worth $1,053,489. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME traded down $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,217,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,144. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

