UBS Group AG Has $43.99 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,495 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 5.16% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $43,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPUS. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 79,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period.

JPUS stock traded down $2.23 on Friday, reaching $52.44. 64,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,371. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $81.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.73.

