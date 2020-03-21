UBS Group AG Has $45 Million Stock Position in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 640.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650,385 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.63% of Audentes Therapeutics worth $45,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1,137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOLD. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Audentes Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Audentes Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.15.

Audentes Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$59.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

