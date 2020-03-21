UBS Group AG Has $46.27 Million Position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.76% of Texas Pacific Land Trust worth $46,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 271.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. grace capital lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. grace capital now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $787.75 per share, with a total value of $72,473.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,912 shares of company stock worth $1,468,929. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $352.86. The stock had a trading volume of 54,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,092. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52 week low of $295.40 and a 52 week high of $915.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 19.10, a current ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $662.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $679.14.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 96.55% and a return on equity of 76.74%. The company had revenue of $113.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 38.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $10.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land Trust’s previous annual dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.17%.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.