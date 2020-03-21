UBS Group AG Has $50.03 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

UBS Group AG raised its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,060 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of AvalonBay Communities worth $50,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

AVB stock traded down $14.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,752. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $128.58 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

