UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015,403 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.62% of Golub Capital BDC worth $39,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBDC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 46.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 38.1% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 21,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 175,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 66,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GBDC. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,343. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.55 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 103.94%.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $289,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ohio Strs purchased 403,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at $279,312,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.