UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 97,558 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.37% of Allegion worth $43,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Allegion by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded down $11.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.97. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $81.61 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

