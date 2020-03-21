UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,780 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,183,000 after purchasing an additional 615,007 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,165,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,884,000 after purchasing an additional 678,787 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 347,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,705,467.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 398,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,768. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE UBS traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,508,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

