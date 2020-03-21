UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,729,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904,377 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 9.13% of TrueCar worth $46,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,371,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after buying an additional 1,374,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 95,855 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 803.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,900,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,149 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,782,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 774,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter worth $4,557,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other TrueCar news, CEO Michael Darrow acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,821.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TRUE shares. ValuEngine lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on TrueCar from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on TrueCar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ TRUE traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.29. 2,967,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,003. The company has a market capitalization of $255.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. TrueCar Inc has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

