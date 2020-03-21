UBS Group AG Trims Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,458 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 167,067 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.47% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $40,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 368.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 888,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,640,000 after buying an additional 699,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,549,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,850,000 after purchasing an additional 431,670 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $44,869,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,799,000. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 463,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,188,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.63.

JAZZ stock traded down $8.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.13. 955,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,047. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $94.19 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total value of $187,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,903,646.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $153,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,796.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

